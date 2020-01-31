Relatively Low Sales Growth Detected in Shares of Helmerich & Payn in the Oil & Gas Drilling Industry (HP, NBR, UNT, ICD, PTEN)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Drilling industry with the lowest sales growth.

Helmerich & Payn ranks lowest with a sales growth of 1,111.3%. Nabors Inds Ltd is next with a sales growth of 1,510.2%. Unit Corp ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 2,091.7%.

Independence Con follows with a sales growth of 2,846.8%, and Patterson-Uti rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 15,731.8%.

