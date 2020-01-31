MySmarTrend
Relatively Low Sales Growth Detected in Shares of Gannett Co Inc in the Publishing Industry (GCI, MDP, SCHL, NEWM, NYT)

By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Publishing industry with the lowest sales growth.

Gannett Co Inc ranks lowest with a sales growth of 324.9%. Following is Meredith Corp with a sales growth of 386.3%. Scholastic Corp ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 411.3%.

New Media Invest follows with a sales growth of 690.2%, and New York Times-A rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 773.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of New Media Invest on August 6th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $9.00. Since that call, shares of New Media Invest have fallen 29.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

