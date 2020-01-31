Relatively Low Sales Growth Detected in Shares of Dynex Capital in the Mortgage REITs Industry (DX, RWT, PMT, LADR, TWO)
Below are the three companies in the Mortgage REITs industry with the lowest sales growth.
Dynex Capital ranks lowest with a sales growth of 283.4%. Following is Redwood Trust with a sales growth of 1,080.0%. Pennymac Mortgag ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 1,124.9%.
Ladder Capital follows with a sales growth of 1,272.1%, and Two Harbors Inve rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 1,409.4%.
