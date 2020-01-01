Relatively Low Sales Growth Detected in Shares of Chegg Inc in the Education Services Industry (CHGG, LRN, DV, HMHC, STRA)

Below are the three companies in the Education Services industry with the lowest sales growth.

Chegg Inc ranks lowest with a sales growth of 38.4%. Following is K12 Inc with a sales growth of 181.3%. Devry Education ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 192.9%.

Houghton Mifflin follows with a sales growth of 253.7%, and Strayer Educatio rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 312.0%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Chegg Inc and will alert subscribers who have CHGG in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.