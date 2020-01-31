Relatively Low Sales Growth Detected in Shares of Brixmor Property in the Retail REITs Industry (BRX, KRG, RPT, SPG, KIM)
Below are the three companies in the Retail REITs industry with the lowest sales growth.
Brixmor Property ranks lowest with a sales growth of 58.1%. Following is Kite Realty Grou with a sales growth of 132.6%. Ramco-Gershenson ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 159.1%.
Simon Property follows with a sales growth of 190.3%, and Kimco Realty rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 256.6%.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Brixmor Property and will alert subscribers who have BRX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: lowest sales growth brixmor property kite realty grou ramco-gershenson simon property kimco realty