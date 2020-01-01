Relatively Low Sales Growth Detected in Shares of Bemis Co in the Paper Packaging Industry (BMS, UFPT, GPK, WRK, SON)

Below are the three companies in the Paper Packaging industry with the lowest sales growth.

Bemis Co ranks lowest with a sales growth of 104.4%. Ufp Technologies is next with a sales growth of 117.1%. Graphic Packagin ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 245.7%.

Westrock Co follows with a sales growth of 485.4%, and Sonoco Products rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 530.6%.

