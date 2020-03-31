MySmarTrend
Relatively Low Sales Growth Detected in Shares of Belden Inc in the Electronic Components Industry (BDC, DLB, GLW, APH, VSH)

By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Components industry with the lowest sales growth.

Belden Inc ranks lowest with a sales growth of 135.7%. Following is Dolby Laborato-A with a sales growth of 543.2%. Corning Inc ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 773.2%.

Amphenol Corp-A follows with a sales growth of 1,153.1%, and Vishay Intertech rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 1,205.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Corning Inc on January 30th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $27.61. Since that call, shares of Corning Inc have fallen 24.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

