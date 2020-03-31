MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Relatively Low Sales Growth Detected in Shares of Bed Bath &Beyond in the Homefurnishing Retail Industry (BBBY, WSM, AAN, KIRK, RH)

Written on Tue, 03/31/2020 - 12:38am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Homefurnishing Retail industry with the lowest sales growth.

Bed Bath &Beyond ranks lowest with a sales growth of 109.3%. Williams-Sonoma is next with a sales growth of 410.2%. Aaron'S Inc ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 548.7%.

Kirkland'S Inc follows with a sales growth of 669.5%, and Rh rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 1,430.1%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Bed Bath &Beyond on January 9th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $14.11. Since that call, shares of Bed Bath &Beyond have fallen 67.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Keywords: lowest sales growth bed bath &beyond Williams-Sonoma :aan aaron's inc :kirk kirkland's inc

Ticker(s): BBBY WSM RH

Contact Nick Russo

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.