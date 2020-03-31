Relatively Low Sales Growth Detected in Shares of Bed Bath &Beyond in the Homefurnishing Retail Industry (BBBY, WSM, AAN, KIRK, RH)

Below are the three companies in the Homefurnishing Retail industry with the lowest sales growth.

Bed Bath &Beyond ranks lowest with a sales growth of 109.3%. Williams-Sonoma is next with a sales growth of 410.2%. Aaron'S Inc ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 548.7%.

Kirkland'S Inc follows with a sales growth of 669.5%, and Rh rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 1,430.1%.

