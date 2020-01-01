MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Relatively Low Sales Growth Detected in Shares of Autodesk Inc in the Application Software Industry (ADSK, EPAY, ACIW, PTC, AZPN)

Written on Wed, 01/01/2020 - 12:29am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Application Software industry with the lowest sales growth.

Autodesk Inc ranks lowest with a sales growth of 126.0%. Following is Bottomline Tech with a sales growth of 178.8%. Aci Worldwide In ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 183.9%.

Ptc Inc follows with a sales growth of 206.1%, and Aspen Technology rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 224.4%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Autodesk Inc and will alert subscribers who have ADSK in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: lowest sales growth autodesk inc bottomline tech aci worldwide in ptc inc aspen technology

Ticker(s): ADSK EPAY ACIW PTC AZPN

Contact Amy Schwartz