Relatively Low Sales Growth Detected in Shares of Autodesk Inc in the Application Software Industry (ADSK, EPAY, ACIW, PTC, AZPN)
Below are the three companies in the Application Software industry with the lowest sales growth.
Autodesk Inc ranks lowest with a sales growth of 126.0%. Following is Bottomline Tech with a sales growth of 178.8%. Aci Worldwide In ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 183.9%.
Ptc Inc follows with a sales growth of 206.1%, and Aspen Technology rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 224.4%.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Autodesk Inc and will alert subscribers who have ADSK in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: lowest sales growth autodesk inc bottomline tech aci worldwide in ptc inc aspen technology