Relatively Low Sales Growth Detected in Shares of Amer States Wate in the Water Utilities Industry (AWR, YORW, AWK, ARTNA, CWCO)

Below are the three companies in the Water Utilities industry with the lowest sales growth.

Amer States Wate ranks lowest with a sales growth of 103.6%. York Water Co is next with a sales growth of 211.2%. American Water W ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 247.2%.

Artesian Res-A follows with a sales growth of 397.8%, and Cons Water Co-Or rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 765.6%.

