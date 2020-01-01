Relatively Low Sales Growth Detected in Shares of Amer States Wate in the Water Utilities Industry (AWR, YORW, AWK, ARTNA, CWCO)

Below are the three companies in the Water Utilities industry with the lowest sales growth.

Amer States Wate ranks lowest with a sales growth of 103.6%. Following is York Water Co with a sales growth of 211.2%. American Water W ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 247.2%.

Artesian Res-A follows with a sales growth of 397.8%, and Cons Water Co-Or rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 765.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of York Water Co on November 27th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $44.23. Since that recommendation, shares of York Water Co have risen 4.5%. We continue to monitor York Water Co for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.