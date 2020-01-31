Relatively Low Sales Growth Detected in Shares of Acadia Healthcar in the Health Care Facilities Industry (ACHC, SEM, CSU, HCA, UHS)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Facilities industry with the lowest sales growth.

Acadia Healthcar ranks lowest with a sales growth of 90.4%. Following is Select Medical with a sales growth of 367.7%. Cap Senior Livin ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 436.9%.

Hca Healthcare I follows with a sales growth of 511.9%, and Universal Hlth-B rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 659.1%.

