Relatively Low Revenue Per Employee Detected in Shares of Vornado Rlty Tst in the Office REITs Industry (VNO, SLG, CLI, DEI, BDN)

Written on Wed, 01/08/2020 - 2:13am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Office REITs industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Vornado Rlty Tst ranks lowest with a an RPE of $558,000. Following is Sl Green Realty with a an RPE of $1.3 million. Mack-Cali Realty ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $1.4 million.

Douglas Emmett follows with a an RPE of $1.4 million, and Brandywine Rlty rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $1.5 million.

Ticker(s): VNO SLG CLI DEI BDN

