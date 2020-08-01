Relatively Low Revenue Per Employee Detected in Shares of Vornado Rlty Tst in the Office REITs Industry (VNO, SLG, CLI, DEI, BDN)
Below are the three companies in the Office REITs industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Vornado Rlty Tst ranks lowest with a an RPE of $558,000. Following is Sl Green Realty with a an RPE of $1.3 million. Mack-Cali Realty ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $1.4 million.
Douglas Emmett follows with a an RPE of $1.4 million, and Brandywine Rlty rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $1.5 million.
