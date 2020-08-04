Relatively Low Revenue Per Employee Detected in Shares of Vishay Preci in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments Industry (VPG, NATI, PAR, OSIS, FARO)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Vishay Preci ranks lowest with a an RPE of $119,000. Natl Instruments is next with a an RPE of $176,000. Par Technology Corp. ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $182,000.

Osi Systems Inc follows with a an RPE of $183,000, and Faro Tech rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $223,000.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Vishay Preci on November 21st, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $33.06. Since that call, shares of Vishay Preci have fallen 35.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.