Relatively Low Revenue Per Employee Detected in Shares of Us Bancorp in the Diversified Banks Industry (USB, WFC, C, JPM, BAC)

Written on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 2:12am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Banks industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Us Bancorp ranks lowest with a an RPE of $336,000. Following is Wells Fargo & Co with a an RPE of $371,000. Citigroup Inc ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $432,000.

Jpmorgan Chase follows with a an RPE of $467,000, and Bank Of America rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $493,000.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Us Bancorp on January 3rd, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $58.30. Since that call, shares of Us Bancorp have fallen 6.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

