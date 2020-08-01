MySmarTrend
Relatively Low Revenue Per Employee Detected in Shares of Us Bancorp in the Diversified Banks Industry (USB, WFC, C, JPM, BAC)

Written on Wed, 01/08/2020 - 2:12am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Banks industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Us Bancorp ranks lowest with a an RPE of $336,000. Wells Fargo & Co is next with a an RPE of $371,000. Citigroup Inc ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $432,000.

Jpmorgan Chase follows with a an RPE of $467,000, and Bank Of America rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $493,000.

