Relatively Low Revenue Per Employee Detected in Shares of Us Bancorp in the Diversified Banks Industry (USB, WFC, C, JPM, BAC)
Below are the three companies in the Diversified Banks industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Us Bancorp ranks lowest with a an RPE of $336,000. Wells Fargo & Co is next with a an RPE of $371,000. Citigroup Inc ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $432,000.
Jpmorgan Chase follows with a an RPE of $467,000, and Bank Of America rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $493,000.
