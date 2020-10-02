Relatively Low Revenue Per Employee Detected in Shares of Universal Corp in the Tobacco Industry (UVV, XXII, PM, VGR, MO)
Below are the three companies in the Tobacco industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Universal Corp ranks lowest with a an RPE of $87,000. 22nd Century Group Inc is next with a an RPE of $311,000. Philip Morris In ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $367,000.
Vector Group Ltd follows with a an RPE of $915,000, and Altria Group Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $2.4 million.
