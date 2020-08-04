Relatively Low Revenue Per Employee Detected in Shares of Universal Corp in the Tobacco Industry (UVV, XXII, PM, VGR, MO)

Below are the three companies in the Tobacco industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Universal Corp ranks lowest with a an RPE of $87,000. Following is 22nd Century Group Inc with a an RPE of $311,000. Philip Morris In ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $367,000.

Vector Group Ltd follows with a an RPE of $915,000, and Altria Group Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $2.4 million.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Altria Group Inc on January 30th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $47.74. Since that call, shares of Altria Group Inc have fallen 21.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.