Relatively Low Revenue Per Employee Detected in Shares of Unifirst Corp/Ma in the Diversified Support Services Industry (UNF, MATW, CTAS, KAR, MINI)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Support Services industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Unifirst Corp/Ma ranks lowest with a an RPE of $118,000. Following is Matthews Intl-A with a an RPE of $143,000. Cintas Corp ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $151,000.

Kar Auction Serv follows with a an RPE of $202,000, and Mobile Mini rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $274,000.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Kar Auction Serv on June 28th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $24.26. Since that call, shares of Kar Auction Serv have fallen 55.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.