MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Relatively Low Revenue Per Employee Detected in Shares of Synnex Corp in the Technology Distributors Industry (SNX, SYX, AXE, NSIT, AVT)

Written on Wed, 01/08/2020 - 2:12am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Technology Distributors industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Synnex Corp ranks lowest with a an RPE of $168,000. Systemax Inc is next with a an RPE of $694,000. Anixter Intl Inc ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $898,000.

Insight Enterpri follows with a an RPE of $1.0 million, and Avnet Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $1.2 million.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Anixter Intl Inc on September 5th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $62.50. Since that recommendation, shares of Anixter Intl Inc have risen 54.5%. We continue to monitor Anixter Intl Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Keywords: lowest revenue per employee synnex corp systemax inc anixter intl inc insight enterpri avnet inc

Ticker(s): SNX SYX AXE NSIT AVT

Contact David Diaz