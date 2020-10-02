Relatively Low Revenue Per Employee Detected in Shares of Synnex Corp in the Technology Distributors Industry (SNX, SYX, AXE, NSIT, PLUS)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Distributors industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Synnex Corp ranks lowest with a an RPE of $168,000. Following is Systemax Inc with a an RPE of $694,000. Anixter Intl Inc ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $898,000.

Insight Enterpri follows with a an RPE of $1.0 million, and Eplus Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $1.3 million.

