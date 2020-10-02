Relatively Low Revenue Per Employee Detected in Shares of Summit Materia-A in the Construction Materials Industry (SUM, USLM, MLM, VMC, EXP)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Materials industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Summit Materia-A ranks lowest with a an RPE of $393,000. Following is Us Lime & Minera with a an RPE of $453,000. Martin Mar Mtls ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $467,000.

Vulcan Materials follows with a an RPE of $501,000, and Eagle Materials rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $630,000.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Summit Materia-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Summit Materia-A in search of a potential trend change.