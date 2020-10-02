Relatively Low Revenue Per Employee Detected in Shares of Suburban Propane Partners LP in the Gas Utilities Industry (SPH, FGP, OGS, DGAS, SGU)
Below are the three companies in the Gas Utilities industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Suburban Propane Partners LP ranks lowest with a an RPE of $393,000. Following is Ferrellgas Partners LP with a an RPE of $434,000. One Gas Inc ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $465,000.
Delta Natural Ga follows with a an RPE of $465,000, and Star Group L.P. rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $514,000.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Delta Natural Ga and will alert subscribers who have DGAS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: lowest revenue per employee suburban propane partners lp ferrellgas partners lp one gas inc :dgas delta natural ga star group l.p.