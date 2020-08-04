Relatively Low Revenue Per Employee Detected in Shares of Sturm Ruger & Co in the Leisure Products Industry (RGR, MPX, BC, ESCA, VSTO)

Below are the three companies in the Leisure Products industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Sturm Ruger & Co ranks lowest with a an RPE of $278,000. Marine Products is next with a an RPE of $307,000. Brunswick Corp ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $314,000.

Escalade Inc follows with a an RPE of $350,000, and Vista Outdoor rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $361,000.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Vista Outdoor on March 17th, 2020 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $7.13. Since that recommendation, shares of Vista Outdoor have risen 20.8%. We continue to monitor Vista Outdoor for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.