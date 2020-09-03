Relatively Low Revenue Per Employee Detected in Shares of Spectrum Brands in the Household Products Industry (SPB, ODC, ENR, CL, KMB)

Below are the three companies in the Household Products industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Spectrum Brands ranks lowest with a an RPE of $240,000. Following is Oil Dri Corp with a an RPE of $340,000. Energizer Holdin ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $406,000.

Colgate-Palmoliv follows with a an RPE of $437,000, and Kimberly-Clark rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $441,000.

