Relatively Low Revenue Per Employee Detected in Shares of Spartannash Co in the Food Distributors Industry (SPTN, CHEF, SYY, UNFI, ANDE)

Below are the three companies in the Food Distributors industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Spartannash Co ranks lowest with a an RPE of $549,000. Following is Chefs Warehouse with a an RPE of $668,000. Sysco Corp ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $870,000.

United Natural follows with a an RPE of $1,000,000, and Andersons Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $1.9 million.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Spartannash Co. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Spartannash Co in search of a potential trend change.