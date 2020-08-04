Relatively Low Revenue Per Employee Detected in Shares of Skywest Inc in the Airlines Industry (SKYW, CPA, LUV, ALK, SAVE)

Below are the three companies in the Airlines industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Skywest Inc ranks lowest with a an RPE of $198,000. Following is Copa Holdin-Cl A with a an RPE of $290,000. Southwest Air ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $372,000.

Alaska Air Group follows with a an RPE of $377,000, and Spirit Airlines rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $406,000.

