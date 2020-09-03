Relatively Low Revenue Per Employee Detected in Shares of Second Sight Med in the Health Care Equipment Industry (EYES, TRXC, NXTM, TFX, RMTI)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care Equipment industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Second Sight Med ranks lowest with a an RPE of $52,000. Following is Transenterix Inc with a an RPE of $82,000. Nxstage Medical ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $106,000.
Teleflex Inc follows with a an RPE of $156,000, and Rockwell Medical rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $192,000.
