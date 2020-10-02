MySmarTrend
Relatively Low Revenue Per Employee Detected in Shares of Schweitzer-Maudu in the Paper Products Industry (SWM, NP, GLT, UFS, CLW)

Written on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 2:27am
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Paper Products industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Schweitzer-Maudu ranks lowest with a an RPE of $281,000. Neenah Paper Inc is next with a an RPE of $384,000. Glatfelter ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $387,000.

Domtar Corp follows with a an RPE of $520,000, and Clearwater rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $527,000.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Schweitzer-Maudu and will alert subscribers who have SWM in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

