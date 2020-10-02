Relatively Low Revenue Per Employee Detected in Shares of Schweitzer-Maudu in the Paper Products Industry (SWM, NP, GLT, UFS, CLW)
Below are the three companies in the Paper Products industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Schweitzer-Maudu ranks lowest with a an RPE of $281,000. Neenah Paper Inc is next with a an RPE of $384,000. Glatfelter ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $387,000.
Domtar Corp follows with a an RPE of $520,000, and Clearwater rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $527,000.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Schweitzer-Maudu and will alert subscribers who have SWM in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: lowest revenue per employee schweitzer-maudu neenah paper inc glatfelter domtar corp clearwater