Relatively Low Revenue Per Employee Detected in Shares of Sanderson Farms in the Packaged Foods & Meats Industry (SAFM, TR, JJSF, MDLZ, TSN)

Below are the three companies in the Packaged Foods & Meats industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Sanderson Farms ranks lowest with a an RPE of $234,000. Tootsie Roll Ind is next with a an RPE of $258,000. J & J Snack Food ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $272,000.

Mondelez Inter-A follows with a an RPE of $316,000, and Tyson Foods-A rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $328,000.

