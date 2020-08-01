Relatively Low Revenue Per Employee Detected in Shares of Saga Comm-Cl A in the Broadcasting Industry (SGA, ETM, TSQ, SALM, SSP)
Below are the three companies in the Broadcasting industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Saga Comm-Cl A ranks lowest with a an RPE of $176,000. Entercom Comm-A is next with a an RPE of $177,000. Townsquare Med-A ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $177,000.
Salem Media Grou follows with a an RPE of $221,000, and Ew Scripps-A rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $234,000.
