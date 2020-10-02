Relatively Low Revenue Per Employee Detected in Shares of Ruby Tuesday Inc in the Restaurants Industry (RT, CBRL, BH, TXRH, CHUY)

Below are the three companies in the Restaurants industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Ruby Tuesday Inc ranks lowest with a an RPE of $37,000. Following is Cracker Barrel with a an RPE of $40,000. Biglari Holdings ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $40,000.

Texas Roadhous follows with a an RPE of $40,000, and Chuy'S Holdings rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $42,000.

