Relatively Low Revenue Per Employee Detected in Shares of Rr Donnelley & S in the Commercial Printing Industry (RRD, EBF, BRC, QUAD, LABL)
Below are the three companies in the Commercial Printing industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Rr Donnelley & S ranks lowest with a an RPE of $164,000. Following is Ennis Inc with a an RPE of $170,000. Brady Corp - A ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $181,000.
Quad Graphics In follows with a an RPE of $194,000, and Multi-Color Corp rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $201,000.
