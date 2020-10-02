Relatively Low Revenue Per Employee Detected in Shares of Provident Fnl Hl in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance Industry (PROV, OCN, WSBF, NWBI, FDEF)

Below are the three companies in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Provident Fnl Hl ranks lowest with a an RPE of $143,000. Ocwen Finl Corp is next with a an RPE of $161,000. Waterstone Finan ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $207,000.

Northwest Bancsh follows with a an RPE of $224,000, and First Defiance rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $227,000.

