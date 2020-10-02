Relatively Low Revenue Per Employee Detected in Shares of Pilgrim'S Pride in the Packaged Foods & Meats Industry (PPC, SAFM, TR, JJSF, MDLZ)
Below are the three companies in the Packaged Foods & Meats industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Pilgrim'S Pride ranks lowest with a an RPE of $205,000. Following is Sanderson Farms with a an RPE of $234,000. Tootsie Roll Ind ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $258,000.
J & J Snack Food follows with a an RPE of $272,000, and Mondelez Inter-A rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $316,000.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Pilgrim'S Pride and will alert subscribers who have PPC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: lowest revenue per employee :ppc pilgrim's pride Sanderson Farms tootsie roll ind j & j snack food mondelez inter-a