Relatively Low Revenue Per Employee Detected in Shares of Pilgrim'S Pride in the Packaged Foods & Meats Industry (PPC, SAFM, TR, JJSF, MDLZ)

Below are the three companies in the Packaged Foods & Meats industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Pilgrim'S Pride ranks lowest with a an RPE of $205,000. Following is Sanderson Farms with a an RPE of $234,000. Tootsie Roll Ind ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $258,000.

J & J Snack Food follows with a an RPE of $272,000, and Mondelez Inter-A rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $316,000.

