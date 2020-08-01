Relatively Low Revenue Per Employee Detected in Shares of Pepsico Inc in the Soft Drinks Industry (PEP, COKE, KO, FIZZ, MNST)
Below are the three companies in the Soft Drinks industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Pepsico Inc ranks lowest with a an RPE of $243,000. Following is Coca-Cola Bottli with a an RPE of $275,000. Coca-Cola Co/The ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $549,000.
Natl Beverage follows with a an RPE of $726,000, and Monster Beverage rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $1.6 million.
