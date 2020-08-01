MySmarTrend
Relatively Low Revenue Per Employee Detected in Shares of Otter Tail Corp in the Electric Utilities Industry (OTTR, PNW, PPL, HE, POR)

Written on Wed, 01/08/2020 - 2:11am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Electric Utilities industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Otter Tail Corp ranks lowest with a an RPE of $418,000. Pinnacle West is next with a an RPE of $569,000. Ppl Corp ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $635,000.

Hawaiian Elec follows with a an RPE of $673,000, and Portland General rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $679,000.

