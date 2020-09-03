Relatively Low Revenue Per Employee Detected in Shares of Nv5 Global Inc in the Construction & Engineering Industry (NVEE, KBR, DY, FIX, ACM)

Below are the three companies in the Construction & Engineering industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Nv5 Global Inc ranks lowest with a an RPE of $180,000. Kbr Inc is next with a an RPE of $205,000. Dycom Inds ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $207,000.

Comfort Systems follows with a an RPE of $215,000, and Aecom rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $220,000.

