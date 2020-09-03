Relatively Low Revenue Per Employee Detected in Shares of Mistras Group In in the Research & Consulting Services Industry (MG, NLSN, NCI, RECN, CBZ)

Below are the three companies in the Research & Consulting Services industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Mistras Group In ranks lowest with a an RPE of $121,000. Nielsen Holdings is next with a an RPE of $145,000. Navigant Consult ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $173,000.

Resources Connec follows with a an RPE of $188,000, and Cbiz Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $191,000.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Mistras Group In on November 15th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $13.53. Since that call, shares of Mistras Group In have fallen 52.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.