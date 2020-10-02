Relatively Low Revenue Per Employee Detected in Shares of L.S. Starrett Co. in the Industrial Machinery Industry (SCX, CVR, SXI, PRLB, HSC)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Machinery industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

L.S. Starrett Co. ranks lowest with a an RPE of $142,000. Following is Chicago Rivet & Machine Co with a an RPE of $153,000. Standex Intl Co ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $162,000.

Proto Labs Inc follows with a an RPE of $164,000, and Harsco Corp rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $175,000.

