Relatively Low Revenue Per Employee Detected in Shares of Lkq Corp in the Distributors Industry (LKQ, GPC, WEYS, POOL, CORE)
Below are the three companies in the Distributors industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Lkq Corp ranks lowest with a an RPE of $235,000. Genuine Parts Co is next with a an RPE of $354,000. Weyco Group ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $449,000.
Pool Corp follows with a an RPE of $707,000, and Core-Mark Holdin rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $1.9 million.
