Relatively Low Revenue Per Employee Detected in Shares of Kirkland'S Inc in the Homefurnishing Retail Industry (KIRK, BBBY, HVT, AAN, RH)

Below are the three companies in the Homefurnishing Retail industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Kirkland'S Inc ranks lowest with a an RPE of $85,000. Bed Bath &Beyond is next with a an RPE of $190,000. Haverty Furnitur ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $231,000.

Aaron'S Inc follows with a an RPE of $294,000, and Rh rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $469,000.

