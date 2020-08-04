Relatively Low Revenue Per Employee Detected in Shares of Jones Lang Lasal in the Real Estate Services Industry (JLL, ASPS, RLGY, RMAX, HF)
Below are the three companies in the Real Estate Services industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Jones Lang Lasal ranks lowest with a an RPE of $118,000. Following is Altisource Port with a an RPE of $121,000. Realogy Holdings ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $520,000.
Re/Max Holdings follows with a an RPE of $572,000, and Hff Inc-A rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $597,000.
