Relatively Low Revenue Per Employee Detected in Shares of Jones Lang Lasal in the Real Estate Services Industry (JLL, ASPS, RLGY, RMAX, HF)

Written on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 2:27am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Real Estate Services industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Jones Lang Lasal ranks lowest with a an RPE of $118,000. Following is Altisource Port with a an RPE of $121,000. Realogy Holdings ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $520,000.

Re/Max Holdings follows with a an RPE of $572,000, and Hff Inc-A rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $597,000.

