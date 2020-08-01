Relatively Low Revenue Per Employee Detected in Shares of Globant Sa in the Application Software Industry (GLOB, EBIX, DMRC, SPNS, RP)
Below are the three companies in the Application Software industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Globant Sa ranks lowest with a an RPE of $58,000. Following is Ebix Inc with a an RPE of $87,000. Digimarc Corp ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $119,000.
Sapiens Intl follows with a an RPE of $127,000, and Realpage Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $133,000.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Realpage Inc on October 23rd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $59.80. Since that call, shares of Realpage Inc have fallen 8.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: lowest revenue per employee globant sa ebix inc digimarc corp sapiens intl realpage inc