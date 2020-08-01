MySmarTrend
Relatively Low Revenue Per Employee Detected in Shares of Globant Sa in the Application Software Industry (GLOB, EBIX, DMRC, SPNS, RP)

Written on Wed, 01/08/2020 - 2:32am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Application Software industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Globant Sa ranks lowest with a an RPE of $58,000. Following is Ebix Inc with a an RPE of $87,000. Digimarc Corp ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $119,000.

Sapiens Intl follows with a an RPE of $127,000, and Realpage Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $133,000.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Realpage Inc on October 23rd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $59.80. Since that call, shares of Realpage Inc have fallen 8.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

