Relatively Low Revenue Per Employee Detected in Shares of Gaia Inc in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail Industry (GAIA, FLWS, LE, AMZN, LEAF)

Below are the three companies in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Gaia Inc ranks lowest with a an RPE of $247,000. 1-800-Flowers-A is next with a an RPE of $251,000. Lands' End Inc ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $281,000.

Amazon.Com Inc follows with a an RPE of $343,000, and Leaf Group Ltd rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $453,000.

