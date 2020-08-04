Relatively Low Revenue Per Employee Detected in Shares of Finisar Corp in the Communications Equipment Industry (FNSR, AAOI, EMKR, BDR, PLT)
Below are the three companies in the Communications Equipment industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Finisar Corp ranks lowest with a an RPE of $97,000. Applied Optoelec is next with a an RPE of $115,000. Emcore Corp ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $175,000.
Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. follows with a an RPE of $176,000, and Plantronics Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $214,000.
