Relatively Low Revenue Per Employee Detected in Shares of Fbl Finl Group-A in the Life & Health Insurance Industry (FFG, TRUP, CIA, PFG, PRI)

Below are the three companies in the Life & Health Insurance industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Fbl Finl Group-A ranks lowest with a an RPE of $435,000. Trupanion Inc is next with a an RPE of $493,000. Citizens Inc ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $816,000.

Principal Finl follows with a an RPE of $935,000, and Primerica Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $940,000.

