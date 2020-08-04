Relatively Low Revenue Per Employee Detected in Shares of Ezcorp Inc-A in the Consumer Finance Industry (EZPW, ECPG, PRAA, WRLD, RM)

Below are the three companies in the Consumer Finance industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Ezcorp Inc-A ranks lowest with a an RPE of $106,000. Following is Encore Capital G with a an RPE of $146,000. Pra Group Inc ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $147,000.

World Acceptance follows with a an RPE of $150,000, and Regional Managem rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $193,000.

