Relatively Low Revenue Per Employee Detected in Shares of Energous Corp in the Electrical Components & Equipment Industry (WATT, VSLR, PLPC, RBC, POWL)

Below are the three companies in the Electrical Components & Equipment industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Energous Corp ranks lowest with a an RPE of $8,000. Following is Vivint Solar Inc with a an RPE of $122,000. Preformed Line ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $142,000.

Regal Beloit Cor follows with a an RPE of $145,000, and Powell Inds Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $202,000.

