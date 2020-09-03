Relatively Low Revenue Per Employee Detected in Shares of Du Pont (Ei) in the Diversified Chemicals Industry (DD, EMN, LXU, CC, HUN)
Below are the three companies in the Diversified Chemicals industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Du Pont (Ei) ranks lowest with a an RPE of $549,000. Following is Eastman Chemical with a an RPE of $704,000. Lsb Indus Inc ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $711,000.
Chemours Co follows with a an RPE of $925,000, and Huntsman Corp rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $928,000.
